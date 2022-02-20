Weekend reports of gunfire under investigation by police

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to multiple calls involving gunfire Sunday morning, and a shooting victim was also brought to Catholic Medical Center.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired on Silver Street near Hall Street at about 4:20 a.m. A witness in the area said that a car and a building were hit by gunfire but police could not confirm that at this time.

While officers were investigating the Silver Street shooting incident, Manchester Police Sgt. Richard Brown confirmed officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Union Street near Harvard Street.

Officers responded to the area of the gunfire on Union Street and set up a perimeter, and closed streets. Police found multiple shell casings on Union Street between Harvard and Hayward streets.

At about 4:55 a.m. police received a report that a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was brought to Catholic Medical Center. The condition and age of that male has not been released by police.

Sunday morning parts of Union Street were closed off with crime scene tape as detectives investigated the incident and gathered evidence. Sgt Brown said police do not know if any of the three incidents are related, and it is an active investigation at this time.

On Friday several streets were closed off on Notre Dame Ave in the area of Hecker Street when multiple shots were fired at buildings. A resident from one of the buildings confirmed their building was struck by gunfire multiple times at about 9 p.m.

The Manchester Police dispatch log also reports “gunshot heard” on Friday morning just before 1 a.m. in the area of Bodwell Road. Saturday morning at about 1:15 a.m. the dispatch log reports “gunshot heard” at Lowell and Elm Street. The dispatch log is only an indication that police were sent to investigate a call, and it has not been confirmed if there was actual gunfire.