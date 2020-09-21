Weekend police blotter: Union Street burglary; stabbing victim mum; armed robbery on Pine Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released the following information on Monday regarding three unrelated crime reports from over the weekend.

Burglars allegedly take handguns on Union Street

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 167 Union St. for a report of a burglary. The victim told police he had heard someone “jiggling” the door to his apartment. He reported that a male then entered his apartment possibly armed with a handgun. The male told him to sit down and then a second male came in and started rummaging through his stuff. The two ended up leaving with a trash bag. The victim reported that two of his handguns were missing.

The first male was described as white, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall wearing all black clothing and a facemask. There is no description for the second individual.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Man with stab wound isn’t talking

On September 20, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a man was dropped off at Elliot Hospital with a stab wound. The man was uncooperative and police were unable to determine how he was injured or where it happened. The victim did say a friend dropped him off, but gave no name. Security footage did show a black car dropping the victim off at approximately 11:20 p.m.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Man says he was robbed on Pine Street at gunpoint

On September 21, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police received a report of a robbery near 452 Pine St. The victim told police he had been walking when a car pulled up next to him and demanded he give them everything he had. He reported that the rear passenger on the driver’s side pointed a gun at him. The victim did what they asked, giving them jewelry and cash and the car drove off.

The victim says three males were in the car. He described them as dark-skinned Hispanic males in their 20s or early 30s. They were all wearing dark-colored hoodies with the hoods up. They all had COVID-19 style masks on. The vehicle was a black SUV, but he did not get the make, model, or license plate.

If you have any information regarding this robbery you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

