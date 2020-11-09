Weekend crime blotter: Mass. man charged with assualting officer; felon arrested for firing BB gun at cars

MANCHESTER, NH – The following Manchester Police briefs detail narratives of two arrests on Nov. 8.

Mass. man charged with assaulting officer

On November 8, 2020, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 3 Kitchens Bar and Grill at 333 Valley St. for a report of a large fight. When officers arrived they spotted a large group of people yelling in the parking lot and security guards holding onto one individual.

The man, identified as Richard Steven Torres, 23, of Lawrence, MA, was actively fighting with the security guards. Police were able to take him away from the crowd.

Torres was uncooperative and made derogatory comments and threats toward the officers.

Police say he was acting aggressively toward police and they had to deploy a Taser to finally put handcuffs on Torres. As police tried to get Torres into the transport vehicle he bit an officer in the forearm, causing a significant wound. He also kicked the officer in the back and legs, causing him to stumble out of the vehicle.

Torres was charged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest. He was set to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court.

Man charged with reckless conduct after pointing BB gun at vehicles

On November 8, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., Manchester Police were dispatched to the Valley Street Cemetery for a report of someone pointing a firearm at passersby. Witnesses told police they had seen a man holding a long gun pacing back and forth in the cemetery. They said he pointed the rifle at cars that drove by. Witnesses also said he fired the rifle several times, but not at anyone.

Police located Sean Brown, 47, of Manchester. They also located two BB gun long rifles and a BB handgun. All three were loaded.

Brown was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Brown was found to have a prior felony conviction, therefore he was also charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brown was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on Monday.