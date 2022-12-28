Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing flurry, high of 37

Wednesday’s Weather

Today a weak upper-level disturbance will produce lots of clouds and a passing flurry with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

Today: Mainly cloudy with a passing flurry. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: SSW5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low: 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph
New Year’s Day: Mild with some showers. High 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Outlook

Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after Thursday night through the rest of 2022.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.

