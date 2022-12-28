Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing flurry, high of 37

Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after Thursday night through the rest of 2022.

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.