Wednesday’s weather: Wintry mix followed by sunshine, high of 40

Tuesday, December 21, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Snow, sleet, and freezing this morning, giving way to some sun during the afternoon with a high of 40

5-Day Outlook Dec. 22 – Dec. 26

Today: Wintry mix (ice accumulation of less than 0.1″ possible) then some sun in the afternoon. High 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, windy, and cold. Low 21(feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Thursday: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries & cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve day: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve night: Periods of snow late (1-2″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Christmas: Snow showers (1-2″). High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & cold. High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

 Weather Alert

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Travel Advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 4 PM.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.  WHERE… Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact today’s morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Potential exists for ice accumulations on bare pavement this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by visiting www.newengland511.org.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 10 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens.

Holiday Travel

Thursday for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 30 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 40 mph become west and increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs around 30. South winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

