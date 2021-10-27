Wednesday’s weather: Wind with morning rain tapering off to showers, high of 51

Wednesday’s Weather
It will be windy today, but not as strong as last night. Our rain will taper off to showers this afternoon with a high around 50. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be very slick.
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY
- Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
- Coastal Rockingham County.
- Until Noon today.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 27 – Oct. 31
Today: Windy with morning rain tapering to showers High 51 Winds: NNE 20-30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Turning out cloudy High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rainy (1″) & windy High 60 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Halloween: Showery start with some sun in the afternoon High 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our second Nor’easter moves in Saturday into Halloween morning, but not as strong as yesterday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.
