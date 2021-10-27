Wednesday’s weather: Wind with morning rain tapering off to showers, high of 51

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wednesday’s Weather

It will be windy today, but not as strong as last night. Our rain will taper off to showers this afternoon with a high around 50. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be very slick.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Coastal Rockingham County.

Until Noon today.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 27 – Oct. 31