Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring a few morning showers with some afternoon sun, but most of this time will be rain-free along with cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the lower 70s.

Summer Solstice

The summer solstice occurs at 10:57 this morning is the longest day of the year and the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky and the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the Sun. It is also a time of celebration for many cultures and traditions, such as druids and pagans who gather at Stonehenge to witness the sunrise behind the heel stone.

5-Day Forecast June 21-June 25

Today (Summer Solstice): Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & milder. Low 61 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and more humid with spot PM thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorms, mild, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy, warm, & humid with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, & humid with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High Around 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: An evening thunderstorm & humid. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of summer will be very warm & humid with some afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the low-mid 80s. The humidity will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with some morning fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:38 PM EDT.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 65 degrees.

