Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun with some morning fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:38 PM EDT.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole