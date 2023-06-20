Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Summer Solstice
The summer solstice occurs at 10:57 this morning is the longest day of the year and the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky and the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the Sun. It is also a time of celebration for many cultures and traditions, such as druids and pagans who gather at Stonehenge to witness the sunrise behind the heel stone.
5-Day Forecast June 21-June 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend of summer will be very warm & humid with some afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the low-mid 80s. The humidity will hold on for the first full week of summer.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Some sun with some morning fog.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:41 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:38 PM EDT.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole