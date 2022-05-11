Wednesday’s weather: Warm-up continues with partly sunny skies, high of 70

Wednesday’s Weather

A gradual warm-up is expected through the week, with record summer-like temperatures later in the week. On Friday we will break the record of 84 set in 2012 and on Saturday morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. On Saturday will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

The dry stretch will extend through most of the upcoming week. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the late week posing brush fire danger.

5-Day Outlook May 11-May 15

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 51 Winds NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: The feel of summer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 (record-high 84 2012) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & warm. Low 63 (record high low 57 1890) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, warm, and humid with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 82

Sunday night: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week getting back to more normal temperatures.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

