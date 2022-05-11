Wednesday’s weather: Warm-up continues with partly sunny skies, high of 70

Wednesday’s Weather
Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week
5-Day Outlook May 11-May 15
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 51 Winds NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: The feel of summer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 (record-high 84 2012) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & warm. Low 63 (record high low 57 1890) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, warm, and humid with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 82
Sunday night: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week getting back to more normal temperatures.
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.