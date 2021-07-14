Wednesday’s weather: The sun’ll come out tomorrow

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

A warm front lifts northward across New Hampshire today, bringing warm and more humid weather to the area. The warm front passage may produce scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

5-Day Outlook July 14 – July 18

Today: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 82 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Early thunderstorm; then a few clouds & humid Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & humid High 90 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & very muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 90 Winds SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Hazy sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Warm and humid with thunderstorms Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Humid with rain Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching This weekend looks unsettled with stronger showers and thunderstorms. While it wouldn`t be a washout, stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle.

Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:22 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.