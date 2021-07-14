Wednesday’s weather: The sun’ll come out tomorrow

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
A warm front lifts northward across New Hampshire today, bringing warm and more humid weather to the area. The warm front passage may produce scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
5-Day Outlook July 14 – July 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend looks unsettled with stronger showers and thunderstorms. While it wouldn`t be a washout, stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
- Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:22 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.
