Wednesday’s weather: Temperatures closer to normal, breezy, high of 34

Tuesday, January 11, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Wednesday’s Weather

Temperatures today will moderate closer to normal with highs in the low 30s. Today will be breezy but not expecting the frigid wind chills as we saw yesterday.

Recap: Tuesday’s Temps Across the U.S.

Yesterday’s morning temperatures across the United States. Two years ago, it was 62 degrees in Manchester. Most of Lower 48 is below freezing. Good chunk below 20°. Wisconsin and New England below 0° Jan 11, 2022.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 11- Jan. 15

Today: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 29) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Colder and breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 25 (feel like 12) Winds: NNW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clearing, windy & frigid. Low 0 (feel like – 19) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & frigid. High 11 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Clear and frigid. Low 0 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds with snow after midnight. Low 14 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A coastal storm will move towards New England later Sunday night into Martin Luther King Day. Depending on the track of the storm it could bring snow or a mix.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 15. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 17. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

