Wednesday’s weather: Temperatures closer to normal, breezy, high of 34

A coastal storm will move towards New England later Sunday night into Martin Luther King Day. Depending on the track of the storm it could bring snow or a mix.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 15. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 17. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: