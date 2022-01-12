Wednesday’s weather: Temperatures closer to normal, breezy, high of 34

Wednesday’s Weather
Temperatures today will moderate closer to normal with highs in the low 30s. Today will be breezy but not expecting the frigid wind chills as we saw yesterday.
Recap: Tuesday’s Temps Across the U.S.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 11- Jan. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A coastal storm will move towards New England later Sunday night into Martin Luther King Day. Depending on the track of the storm it could bring snow or a mix.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 15. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 17. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!