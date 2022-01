More arctic air will pour into New Hampshire on gusty northwest winds today into tonight. Cold sunshine will only push highs in the upper teens with the wind making it feel like the single digits.

Storm-tracking

A Nor’easter is expected to develop near the East Coast on Friday and track northeastward near New England Saturday. There is uncertainty in the track and strength of the system at this time range. Here are two possible scenarios The first scenario would give us a moderate snowstorm (6″+).

The second scenario would give us heavy snow with blizzard conditions (12″+).