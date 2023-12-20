Wednesday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 43

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Fact
Monday brought Manchester record rainfall and record warm temperatures. The high temperature was 64 degrees breaking the record of 54 degrees set in 1954. Rainfall was 2.46 inches breaking the record of 1.29 inches set in 1954.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 19 – 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.