Wednesday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 43

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today starts a prolonged period of dry weather lasting through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with fairly seasonable temperatures. Great news for travelers but bad news for folks wishing for a white Christmas.

Weather Fact

Monday brought Manchester record rainfall and record warm temperatures. The high temperature was 64 degrees breaking the record of 54 degrees set in 1954. Rainfall was 2.46 inches breaking the record of 1.29 inches set in 1954.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 19 – 23

Today: Sunny. High 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Winter): Lots of sun, cold, & breezy. High 36 (feel like 27)) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very cold. Low 18 (feel like 14) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve Day: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 5 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

