Wednesday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 43

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.