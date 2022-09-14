Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and less humid, high of 79

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

The feel of fall for the rest of the work week with much cooler, drier, and gusty conditions.

Temperature outlook for next week into the last weekend of September:  Above normal temperatures.
Precipitation outlook for next week into the last weekend of September. Near normal precipitation.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 14-Sept. 18

Today: Mostly sunny, windy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and warmer. High 73 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SSW5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Today is a start of a long dry spell through this weekend. Next week temperatures could be back into the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny and windy.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: West winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:58 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 02:55 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 72 degrees.

 

