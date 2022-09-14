Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and less humid, high of 79

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
The feel of fall for the rest of the work week with much cooler, drier, and gusty conditions.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 14-Sept. 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Sunny and windy.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: West winds around 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:58 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 02:55 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee