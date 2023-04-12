Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and dry with a high of 69

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Warm and dry weather with gusty winds will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today with similar conditions expected late in the week, with a significant warm-up toward summerlike temperatures, though winds will not be as breezy.

The feel of summer on Thursday and Friday with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water which can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and or adequate swimming gear.

5-Day Outlook, April 12-April 16

Today: Some sun and windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 69 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Some clouds and mild. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 83 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 86 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 64 Winds: ENE5-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather next Monday some morning showers with some afternoon sun with a high of 65 and gusty west wind.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 10 above in the morning.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts