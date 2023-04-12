Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and dry with a high of 69

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
The feel of summer on Thursday and Friday with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water which can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and or adequate swimming gear.
5-Day Outlook, April 12-April 16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Boston Marathon weather next Monday some morning showers with some afternoon sun with a high of 65 and gusty west wind.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 10 above in the morning.