Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and dry with a high of 69

Today: Some sun and windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 69 Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Some clouds and mild. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 83 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 86 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 64 Winds: ENE5-15 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph