Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cooler, high of 60

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 60.
Winds: Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 10:23 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.