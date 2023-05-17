Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cooler, high of 60

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 10:23 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.