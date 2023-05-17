Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cooler, high of 60

Wednesday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds in from the northwest with much cooler temperatures and windy northwest winds with gusts over 30 mph. A warming trend follows through the end of the week as high pressure shifts south and east of New England.


5-Day Forecast May 17-21

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. High Near 60 Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 75 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 70 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 56 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Next Tuesday through Memorial Day temperatures will average above the normal high of 71 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures are in the 70s with 80 by week’s end.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 10:23 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

