Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 36

Today: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 36 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with snow (1-2″) by morning. Low 33 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Friday: Cloudy & windy with snow to cold rain. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Rain changing to snow (4-6″) with travel problems. Low 33 (feel like 17) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers (1-2″) High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 26 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Sunday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26(feel like 14) Winds: WNW 10-15

Friday a nor’easter with rain and or snow, if snow several inches of snow, is possible into Saturday morning. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 20th through the end of the month with the possibility of snow!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs around 19. North winds 50 to 60 mph… except north 60 to 75 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report