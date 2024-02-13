Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold, high of 31

Wednesday’s Weather

Valentine’s Day will be windy & colder with lots of sun. The northwest wind with gusts to 35 mph will make the high of 31 feel like the teens.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 14-18

Valentine’s Day: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 31 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 20–30+ mph
Tonight: Clear & windy. Low 19 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Thursday: Breezy & not as cold with morning sun followed by afternoon clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with periods of snow (1-3″). Low 28 (feel like 14) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow or flurries. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 16 Winds W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 (feel like 14) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For Presidents Day Monday mostly sunny with highs near 40.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

