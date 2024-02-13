Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold, high of 31

Valentine’s Day: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 31 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 20–30+ mph

Tonight: Clear & windy. Low 19 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Thursday: Breezy & not as cold with morning sun followed by afternoon clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with periods of snow (1-3″). Low 28 (feel like 14) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Friday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Some clouds. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow or flurries. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 16 Winds W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 (feel like 14) Winds: W 5-15 mph