Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and cold, high of 31

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Valentine’s Day will be windy & colder with lots of sun. The northwest wind with gusts to 35 mph will make the high of 31 feel like the teens.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 14-18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
