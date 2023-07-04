Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy, high of 89, possible p.m. T-storm

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Hot Stuff
Steam heat coming in as we end the work week with heat indices reaching into the 90s, making strenuous activities outside difficult.
5-Day Forecast July 5 – 9
Today: Some sun, muggy, and very warm; a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: SW5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 91 (feel like 99) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Evening thunderstorm; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 98) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & humid with some thunderstorms, High 84 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week humid conditions continue along with hit-or-miss thundershowers.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid and warmer with some sun; a thundershower in spots in the afternoon
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low.
High Temperature: Near 80
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.
