Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy, high of 89, possible p.m. T-storm

Today: Some sun, muggy, and very warm; a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: SW5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 91 (feel like 99) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Evening thunderstorm; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 98) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun & humid with some thunderstorms, High 84 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.