Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy, high of 89, possible p.m. T-storm

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Trending drier with some sun for today and tomorrow, but hot and humid with heat indices possibly reaching into the middle to upper 90s. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside.

Hot Stuff

Steam heat coming in as we end the work week with heat indices reaching into the 90s, making strenuous activities outside difficult.

5-Day Forecast July 5 – 9

Today: Some sun, muggy, and very warm; a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: SW5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 91 (feel like 99) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some clouds & sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Evening thunderstorm; mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 98) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun & humid with some thunderstorms, High 84 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week humid conditions continue along with hit-or-miss thundershowers.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid and warmer with some sun; a thundershower in spots in the afternoon

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low.

High Temperature: Near 80

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts