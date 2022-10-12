Wednesday’s weather: Sunny mix with high of 73, rain moving in for Thursday

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure along the East Coast will shift offshore today with warmer air pushing temperatures into the low 70s. A cold approaches Thursday and Friday bringing the potential for widespread soaking rain and a period of strong winds.

Rain Ahead

Strong southeast winds pumping potentially 1.5-2″ of rain in a 24–30-hour period (Thursday afternoon into Friday morning) and a slow front to boot. Potential for flooding, power outages, and slick roads from leaf drop.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 12-Oct. 16

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouding up and windy with showers in the afternoon. High 71 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Cloudy, mild & windy with periods of rain (1.5-2″). Roads will be slick with wet leaves. Low 60 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph

Friday: Early rain followed by showers (.30″). High 67 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week our temperatures will be below normal.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

