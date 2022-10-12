Wednesday’s weather: Sunny mix with high of 73, rain moving in for Thursday

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!