Wednesday’s weather: Sunny mix with high of 73, rain moving in for Thursday

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure along the East Coast will shift offshore today with warmer air pushing temperatures into the low 70s. A cold approaches Thursday and Friday bringing the potential for widespread soaking rain and a period of strong winds.
Rain Ahead
Strong southeast winds pumping potentially 1.5-2″ of rain in a 24–30-hour period (Thursday afternoon into Friday morning) and a slow front to boot. Potential for flooding, power outages, and slick roads from leaf drop.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 12-Oct. 16
Today: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouding up and windy with showers in the afternoon. High 71 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, mild & windy with periods of rain (1.5-2″). Roads will be slick with wet leaves. Low 60 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Friday: Early rain followed by showers (.30″). High 67 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!