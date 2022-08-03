Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and less humid, high of 90 – and record-breaking heat for tomorrow

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Wednesday’s Weather

Slightly less humid air will move into New Hampshire today before muggy air returns with record heat tomorrow.

ALERTS

Hot and humid conditions are expected tomorrow through Saturday with heat indices over 100 degrees tomorrow. Heat advisories could be possible, especially tomorrow. The potential for thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is also possible through Saturday.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 3-Aug. 7

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, very hot with record heat and muggy. High 100 (Record 94 1935) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 92 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 72 E 5-10mph
Saturday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers. High 88 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit or miss thunderstorms. High 92 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Oppressive heat appears likely mid to late in the week. On Thursday it will feel like it’s over 100!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny and humid.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 80.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:01 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 03:58 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 78 degrees.

