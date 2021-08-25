Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
5-Day Outlook Aug. 25 – Aug. 29
Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 93 (fell like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm and humid Low 73 Winds: Light& Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Brief shower Low 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and comfortable High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our last weekend of August will feel like September.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
