Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid

Wednesday, August 25, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Heat and humidity today will make it feel like 96. Tomorrow will feel even hotter. Since we hit 91yesterday, Thursday will be our 4th heatwave of the summer.

Weather Alert

High temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday, combined with humidity, will likely produce heat index values in the upper 90s to 100, during the late morning and afternoon hours. Heat advisories may be required.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 25 – Aug. 29

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 93 (fell like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm and humid Low 73 Winds: Light& Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Brief shower Low 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun and comfortable High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our last weekend of August will feel like September.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Sunny. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:18 AM High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 02:14 PM EDT.

