Wednesday's weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Mid-summer weather conditions for today with some sun and high reaching 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel like 95.

5-Day Forecast July 12 – 16

Today: Some sun, hot, & humid. High 90 (feel like 95) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: More clouds than sun, very warm, & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 91) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Warm & humid with spot thunderstorms & showers. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms (.75″); potential for heavy rainfall. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Warm & humid with an evening spot thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a thunderstorm. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, and muggy with spot thunderstorms. High 84 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms with some showers late. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Preliminary rainfall totals for the past 48 hours

Showers and thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Thursday night through Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some sun, very warm, & humid.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:06 P.M.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. The water temperature is 74 degrees.

