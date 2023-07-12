Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Mid-summer weather conditions for today with some sun and high reaching 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel like 95.
5-Day Forecast July 12 – 16
Preliminary rainfall totals for the past 48 hours
Showers and thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Thursday night through Friday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Some sun, very warm, & humid.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 02:06 P.M.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole