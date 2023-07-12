Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Mid-summer weather conditions for today with some sun and high reaching 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel like 95. 5-Day Forecast July 12 – 16

Today: Some sun, hot, & humid. High 90 (feel like 95) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: More clouds than sun, very warm, & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 91) Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Warm & humid with spot thunderstorms & showers. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms (.75″); potential for heavy rainfall. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Warm & humid with an evening spot thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun, very warm & muggy with a thunderstorm. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday night: Some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy, and muggy with spot thunderstorms. High 84 (feel like 89) Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms with some showers late. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Preliminary rainfall totals for the past 48 hours

Showers and thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and flooding Thursday night through Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather