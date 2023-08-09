Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and less humid, high of 82

Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid with showers late. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Humid with some sun & clouds with thunderstorms in spots. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School.
