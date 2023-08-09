Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and less humid, high of 82

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 9 – 13

Today: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 82 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Warmer and more humid with some clouds and sun with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: An evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny & breezy with less humidity. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Clear & comfortable. Low: 57 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid with showers late. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Humid with some sun & clouds with thunderstorms in spots. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph