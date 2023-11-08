Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool high of 46, wintry mix developing after midnight

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

A strong cold front that moved through last night will bring temperatures some 20 degrees colder than yesterday. The breezy conditions today will make the middle 40s feel like the upper 30s.

Weather Alerts

A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is to occur after midnight tonight through the morning commute tomorrow. Only a relatively small amount of snow and ice is expected. However, it will be the first of the season and even a light mixture of snow and ice can make for slippery travel. By midday tomorrow, a cold rain will wash away the wintery mix.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 8–12

Today: Some sun, breezy, & cooler. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Wintry mix after midnight. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Wintry mix early with a cold rain by midday. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Some partial clearing. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 49 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The start of next week will start out colder than normal and dry.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

