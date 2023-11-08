Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool high of 46, wintry mix developing after midnight

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is to occur after midnight tonight through the morning commute tomorrow. Only a relatively small amount of snow and ice is expected. However, it will be the first of the season and even a light mixture of snow and ice can make for slippery travel. By midday tomorrow, a cold rain will wash away the wintery mix.
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 8–12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
