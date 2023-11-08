Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool high of 46, wintry mix developing after midnight

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

NH Ski Season 2023