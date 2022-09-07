Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 75

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure is expected to dominate our weather today straight into the weekend with building heat and humidity later in the week.
Tropical Storm Earl
Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become a hurricane and pass well outside the Gulf of Maine through this weekend, but an easterly long period swells greater than 5 feet is possible this weekend from the system.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 6-Sept. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning become light and variable.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Near 70.
Wind: Northeast winds 5-10 mph.
Surf height: Around 4 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee