Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 75

Today: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83 Winds: SW5-10 mph Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning become light and variable.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 70.

Wind: Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.

