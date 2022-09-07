Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 75

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure is expected to dominate our weather today straight into the weekend with building heat and humidity later in the week.

Tropical Storm Earl

Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become a hurricane and pass well outside the Gulf of Maine through this weekend, but an easterly long period swells greater than 5 feet is possible this weekend from the system.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 6-Sept. 10

Today: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83 Winds: SW5-10 mph
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning become light and variable.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Near 70.

Wind: Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:08 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

 

