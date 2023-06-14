Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, afternoon showers, high of 77

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today some sun and warmer with spotty afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s. An upper level keeps an extended period of below-normal temperatures and showery conditions ongoing across New Hampshire into the start of the weekend. While it won`t be raining for the entire time, showers are likely to increase in coverage during the afternoon hours each day.

5-Day Forecast June 14-June 18

Today: Some sun & warmer with spotty afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms early partly cloudy late. Low 57 SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a hit-or-miss shower or thundershower. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some showers and spot thunderstorms. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 67 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Snowy June

Mount Washington reports the snowiest June on record. Statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years. This year was no exception as a quasi-stationary low sat over Mount Washington delivering snow nearly every day so far this month. As a result of Saturday’s snowfall, June 2023 is now the snowiest June (1932-present) with a total of 8.4 inches so far. With another low and cold air approaching this week, that total could grow further!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Outlook for Father’s Day Sunday some sun with a shower and highs in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper- 60s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:10 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 63 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

