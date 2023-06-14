Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, afternoon showers, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper- 60s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:10 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 63 degrees.