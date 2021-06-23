Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and seasonably warm

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure with much drier and more seasonable air mass moves in today. Dry weather with very comfortable humidity levels persist for tomorrow.
Weather Outlook June 23 – June 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Sunny.
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Around 70.
- Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 10:36 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!