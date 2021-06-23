Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and seasonably warm

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure with much drier and more seasonable air mass moves in today. Dry weather with very comfortable humidity levels persist for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook June 23 – June 27

Today: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunny High 81 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly Clear Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & more humid High 83 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our second heat wave! 90-degree heat moves in on Sunday and lasts into the middle of next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Around 70.

: Around 70. Winds : Northwest 5-10 mph.

: Northwest 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 10:36 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!