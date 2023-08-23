Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds into New England for the next few days, bringing seasonably cool temperatures and dry conditions with the feel of early September.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 23–27

Today: Sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunshine mixed with clouds & pleasant. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with rain late (.50″) late. Low 61 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some rain (.50″) and more humid. High 70 Winds: SE10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a passing shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Early shower and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: An early shower then some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Lots of sunshine.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 10:40 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 04:37 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.

