Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78

Thursday: Sunshine mixed with clouds & pleasant. High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with rain late (.50″) late. Low 61 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some rain (.50″) and more humid. High 70 Winds: SE10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a passing shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Early shower and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: An early shower then some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Lots of sunshine.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.
Related
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.