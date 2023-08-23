Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.