Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78, overnight low of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure provides mostly sunny and pleasant weather with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be comfortably chilly with lows in the low to mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 2 – 6

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Early showers followed by some sun & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.

A soggy July for Manchester

For the month of July Manchester had 8.92″ of rain which is 5.62″ above the normal of 3.30″

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 63.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

