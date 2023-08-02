Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 78, overnight low of 55

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure provides mostly sunny and pleasant weather with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be comfortably chilly with lows in the low to mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 2 – 6 Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: S 10-15 mph Friday night: Humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Early showers followed by some sun & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.

A soggy July for Manchester

For the month of July Manchester had 8.92″ of rain which is 5.62″ above the normal of 3.30″

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather