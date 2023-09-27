Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 68

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control over northern New England through the end of the week. This will bring fair and dry conditions today, with light winds with highs in the upper 60s.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 27–Oct. 1

Today: Some sun & pleasant; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from Canadian fires. High 68 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Clouds with some sunny breaks. High 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday (October 1): Sunny & pleasant. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will be above normal, and next Monday highs in the low 80s with the rest of the week in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

