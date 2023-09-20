Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 73

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

A wonderful stretch of fall-like weather today, tomorrow, and Friday with building surface high pressure, yielding warm days with highs in the lower 70s and chilly nights.
Total rainfall for Monday, Sept. 18 was 2.12 inches.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 20–24

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & pleasant. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & pleasant. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (First day of Fall; 2:50 a.m.) Some sun. High 68 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Few showers late. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next chance for rain, from late Saturday night into early next week, but lots of uncertainty.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage tracking page.

