Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 53

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be mainly sunny and milder with a high in the low 50s. An arctic cold front tonight will bring scattered snow squalls around midnight with gusty winds and tumbling temperatures.
PLAY BALL!!
5-Day Outlook, March 29-April 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Those famous showers will start on the first day of April with highs in the 60s.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.