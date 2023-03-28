Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 53

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today will be mainly sunny and milder with a high in the low 50s. An arctic cold front tonight will bring scattered snow squalls around midnight with gusty winds and tumbling temperatures.

PLAY BALL!! Feeling more like football weather for the Red Sox home opener tomorrow. Partly to mostly sunny and windy with a first-pitch temperature of 39 but feeling like 29 at 2:10. 5-Day Outlook, March 29-April 2 Today: Mainly sunny. High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy with a snow squall around midnight. Low 30 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20mph Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and colder. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Friday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Periods of light rain. Low 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Saturday (April 1): Morning showers with breaks of afternoon sun & milder. High 64 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm with clearing late. Low 30 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. High 46 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Those famous showers will start on the first day of April with highs in the 60s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.