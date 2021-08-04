Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and mild

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Some clouds and sun today with temperatures in the upper 70s. Showers arrive tonight and should move out by tomorrow morning.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 4 – Aug. 8
Today: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 61 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly in the morning High 75 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, warmer and humid High 86 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with a spot thunderstorm High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & humid Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and humid; not as warm with a thunderstorm High 83 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend into early next week will have summer warmth and muggy conditions.
Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Mix of sun & clouds.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 09:18 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 03:25 PM.
