Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high of 54, overnight low of 35

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure and dry air bring bright, seasonable conditions to New Hampshire through tonight. A warming trend develops tomorrow and Friday bringing unseasonably mild conditions back to the Granite State.

Today: Mainly sunny & cool. High 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High 66 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Veterans Day: Clouding up and warm with rain by evening. High 67 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Rain (1″) is heavy at times. Low 59 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Morning rain (.50″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 69 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 36 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Few clouds and cold. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Temperature Outlook for November 15-21shows much of the country below normal temperatures.

The precipitation Outlook for November 15-21 shows near-normal precipitation.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry for the work week with subtropical storm Nicole’s moisture moving in Friday evening into Saturday. Turning much colder next week.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

