Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and brisk, good day for traveling, high of 43

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure builds into New Hampshire today with diminishing wind but continued chilly temperatures. Then a noticeable warm-up for Thanksgiving Day.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 24 – Nov. 27
Today: Quiet weather for holiday travelers with sunny and brisk conditions. High 43 (feeling like 37) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Sunny to partly cloudy & not as cold. High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & cooler, with a few showers. High 44 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Rain showers or snow showers in the evening. Low 26 (feeling like 18) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold with a brisk wind. High 39 (feeling like 29) Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing & cold. Low 23 (feeling like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next chance of wet weather or snow toward the beginning of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Loon Mountain & Bretton Woods are planning to open on Friday for skiing and boarding.
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph…except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!