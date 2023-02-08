Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and breezy but warmer, high of 44

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
Today becoming mostly sunny with temperatures 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. The breeze will make it feel like it’s in the mid-30s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 8-12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend a storm should stay to our south with above-normal temperatures.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph increase to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.