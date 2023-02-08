Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and breezy but warmer, high of 44

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Wednesday’s Weather

Today becoming mostly sunny with temperatures 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. The breeze will make it feel like it’s in the mid-30s.


5-Day Outlook, Feb. 8-12

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & mild with some showers by evening. High 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showery periods. Low 36 Winds: SSE5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, breezy, & warmer. High 56 WSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & cooler. High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend a storm should stay to our south with above-normal temperatures.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph increase to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

