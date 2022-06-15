Wednesday’s weather: Sun mixed with clouds, high of 78

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure continues to build over New Hampshire through midweek, bringing generally dry conditions and seasonable temperatures.
5-Day Outlook June 15-June 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Beach Forecast UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Delightful with periods of clouds and sunshine.
Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming onshore in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 06:44 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 12:42 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels near a minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week