Wednesday’s weather: Sun mixed with clouds, high of 78

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure continues to build over New Hampshire through midweek, bringing generally dry conditions and seasonable temperatures.

5-Day Outlook June 15-June 21

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: More humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: SSW 10-15+mph
Thursday night: Warm & humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer, and humid with a spotty thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, breezy, and not as warm. High 72 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns in the middle of next week!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

Beach Forecast UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Delightful with periods of clouds and sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming onshore in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 06:44 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 12:42 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels near a minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 60 degrees.

