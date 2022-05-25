Wednesday’s weather: Sun mixed with clouds, high of 74

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through tomorrow with seasonable temperatures.
Outlook for the Hurricane Season which starts June 1
5-Day Outlook May 25-May 29
Today: Some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, and more humid with spot showers or thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, mild, and humid. Low 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers or a thunderstorm. High 77 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.