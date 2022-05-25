Wednesday’s weather: Sun mixed with clouds, high of 74

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.