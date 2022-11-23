Wednesday’s weather: Sun and scattered clouds, good travel day, high of 47

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is a nice day for traveling with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 40s. For Thanksgiving mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the low 40s.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 23-27, 2022

Today: Sun with some clouds and mild; nice for traveling. High 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 49 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Evening shower followed by partial clearing. Low 33inds: WNW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 50 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 40 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some rain and mild. High 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few showers. Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

