Wednesday’s weather: Sun and scattered clouds, good travel day, high of 47

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report