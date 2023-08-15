Wednesday’s weather: Spot showers with afternoon clouds, humid, high of 73

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.