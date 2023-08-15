Wednesday’s weather: Spot showers with afternoon clouds, humid, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today can`t rule out hit-or-miss showers this morning, although drier weather prevails more often than not. This afternoon is mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 16 – 20

Today: Early spotty showers with afternoon clouds & humid. High 73 (feel like 76) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & humid with a spot shower. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with showers late. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

At the end of the week starting on Sunday temperatures are in the 80s and lasting into the start of next week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:38 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

