Wednesday’s weather: Spot afternoon showers, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
The first full day of spring is breezy with lots of clouds with spot afternoon rain showers with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight, some early evening sprinkles or flurries and turning colder with lows in the upper 20s.
5-Day Outlook, March 20-24
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
