Wednesday’s weather: Spot afternoon showers, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

