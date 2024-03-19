Wednesday’s weather: Spot afternoon showers, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

The first full day of spring is breezy with lots of clouds with spot afternoon rain showers with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight, some early evening sprinkles or flurries and turning colder with lows in the upper 20s.

5-Day Outlook, March 20-24

Today: Lots of clouds and breezy with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & breezy with an early flurry or sprinkle. Low 29 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Thursday: Strong gusty wind and colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph
Thursday night: Clear, cold, & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 10) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 39 (feel like 35) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & cold with snow (1-3″) late. Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Snow (1-2″) to rain showers. High 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partial clearing late. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some clouds & cold. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: N10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 27 (feel like 21) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Feeling like Spring in the middle of next week with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

