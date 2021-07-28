Wednesday’s weather: Some sun and milder temps today

Wednesday, July 28, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Gone is the haze and humidity for today. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Weather Alert

6-10 day outlook for August 2-6 cooler than normal and drier than normal.

5-Day Outlook July 28 – Aug. 1

Today: Mix of clouds and sun; not as warm & less humid High: 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low: 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spot thunderstorms High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers & thunderstorms Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & turning less humid High 75 Winds: NW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and comfortable cool Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds, with a spot thunderstorm High 77 Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be below normal (highs in the 70s) this weekend into next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-80s.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mix of clouds & sun.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In lower-70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 09:34 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 03:34 PM.

