Wednesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, high of 55

Wednesday’s Weather
Low pressure developing near Cape Cod late Saturday and tracking through the Gulf of Maine Saturday night will bring the potential for wet snow that may mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system accumulating snow will be possible for much of the area into early Sunday morning.
5-Day Outlook, March 22-26
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for a storm with wet snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.