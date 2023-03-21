Wednesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, high of 55

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Low pressure developing near Cape Cod late Saturday and tracking through the Gulf of Maine Saturday night will bring the potential for wet snow that may mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system accumulating snow will be possible for much of the area into early Sunday morning.

5-Day Outlook, March 22-26 Today: Some sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 54 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some showers early with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: W 10-15 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 49 (feel like 42) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy with a wintery mix by evening. High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: ENE 10-20 mph Saturday night: Wet snow (2-4″). Low 34 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday: Early snow and or rain with afternoon clouds. High 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Clearing. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for a storm with wet snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.