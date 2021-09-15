Wednesday’s weather: Severe storm front moves in with winds and T-storms

Today: Hazy sun, very warm & humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon could be strong to severe High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Warm & humid; strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm & humid High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Spot thunderstorm early; mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm in the afternoon High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer & humid High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, humid with some showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 82 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable