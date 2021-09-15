Wednesday’s weather: Severe storm front moves in with winds and T-storms

Wednesday’s Weather

Strong to severe thunderstorms are increasingly likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses New Hampshire. Damaging winds will be the primary threat followed by severe hail and heavy rainfall, along with the potential for a few tornadoes.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 15 – Sept. 19

Today: Hazy sun, very warm & humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon could be strong to severe High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Warm & humid; strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm & humid High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Spot thunderstorm early; mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm in the afternoon High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer & humid High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, humid with some showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 82 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warming into the 80s this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.

Photo/Jeff Hastings

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15+ mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 06:53 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 01:06 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

