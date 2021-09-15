Wednesday’s weather: Severe storm front moves in with winds and T-storms

Wednesday’s Weather
Strong to severe thunderstorms are increasingly likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses New Hampshire. Damaging winds will be the primary threat followed by severe hail and heavy rainfall, along with the potential for a few tornadoes.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 15 – Sept. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures warming into the 80s this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15+ mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 06:53 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 01:06 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
