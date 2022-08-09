Wednesday’s weather: Read it and weep for joy, the heat is over – high of 77, overnight low of 64

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid but not as muggy. Some sun by evening. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with few showers. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and humid with few showers. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Early thunderstorms with clearing late. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph