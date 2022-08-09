Wednesday’s weather: Read it and weep for joy, the heat is over – high of 77, overnight low of 64

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s, it will be humid but not as muggy as the past several days.

A hint of Fall into the weekend

5-Day Outlook Aug. 10-Aug. 14

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid but not as muggy. Some sun by evening. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with few showers. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and humid with few showers. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Early thunderstorms with clearing late. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 79 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average below normal through next week. Normal highs this time of year are 84. No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly cloudy until 4 PM, then mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Wind: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 10:18 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:30 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds become southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 79 degrees.

