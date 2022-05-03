Wednesday’s weather: Rainy and raw, high of 52

Today will be cloudy and raw with periods of rain with temperatures 15 degrees below normal with highs in the low 50s.

Elevated Fire Danger

An extended stretch of critical fire danger moving in later this week. A prolonged dry stretch is anticipated from Thursday through early next week. Gradually warming temperatures coupled with relative humidity values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoons. Winds will generally remain on the lighter side under high pressure, but an extended stretch of critical fire weather conditions looks likely away from the coast.