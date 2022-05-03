Wednesday’s weather: Rainy and raw, high of 52

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy and raw with periods of rain with temperatures 15 degrees below normal with highs in the low 50s.

Elevated Fire Danger

An extended stretch of critical fire danger moving in later this week. A prolonged dry stretch is anticipated from Thursday through early next week. Gradually warming temperatures coupled with relative humidity values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoons. Winds will generally remain on the lighter side under high pressure, but an extended stretch of critical fire weather conditions looks likely away from the coast.

5-Day Outlook May 4-May 7

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain (.60″). High 52 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening showers with partial clearing later. Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Warmer & breezy with lots of sunshine. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some clouds and sun, but cooler. High 57 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 62 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 40 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the middle of next week, the feel of summer, temperatures could be around 80!

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

