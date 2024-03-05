Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today a brief lull in the action is expected this morning, with relatively pleasant conditions developing with some breaks of sunshine developing allowing temperatures to climb towards 60 degrees by lunchtime.
5-Day Outlook, March 6-10
Weather Alerts
Round two of the rain moves in tonight with heavy amounts of 1-2″ likely with some urban flooding possible. Tomorrow is breezy and cooler with rain; watch for areas of flooding; travel will be slow.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
