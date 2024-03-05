Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

Today a brief lull in the action is expected this morning, with relatively pleasant conditions developing with some breaks of sunshine developing allowing temperatures to climb towards 60 degrees by lunchtime.

weather graphic 2 5

5-Day Outlook, March 6-10

Today: Cloudy with some sunny breaks & milder with few afternoon showers. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Breezy and mild with rain (1-2″) heavy at times. Low 42 (feel like 31) Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Rain (.30″) is likely and windy. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: NNE 15-20+ mph
Thursday night: Early showers with some clearing late & windy. Low 34 (feel like 24) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny & milder. High 50 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy with rain (.25″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain (1″). High 45 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy Low 32 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

Round two of the rain moves in tonight with heavy amounts of 1-2″ likely with some urban flooding possible. Tomorrow is breezy and cooler with rain; watch for areas of flooding; travel will be slow.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

download 1 e1708912274396

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. 

