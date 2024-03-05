Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon showers, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.