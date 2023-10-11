Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with a high of 65

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today and tomorrow generally be more sunshine in the morning with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs on both days are in the middle 60s.
Weather Alert
A coastal low is likely to impact New Hampshire this weekend with periods of rain, brisk onshore winds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures. Exact details including timing and rainfall amounts are uncertain at this point.
5-Day Outlook, Oct. 11–Oct. 15
Today: Some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & chilly with some afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Showers becoming heavy rain (1″). Low 48 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Sunday: Chilly with periods of rain (50″). High 55 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some rain (.25″). Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Mainly dry this week with the feel of Autumn! This weekend looking wet & chilly.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
FOLIAGE TRACKER
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.
