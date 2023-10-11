Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny with a high of 65

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today and tomorrow generally be more sunshine in the morning with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs on both days are in the middle 60s.

Weather Alert

A coastal low is likely to impact New Hampshire this weekend with periods of rain, brisk onshore winds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures. Exact details including timing and rainfall amounts are uncertain at this point.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 11–Oct. 15

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Becoming clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 63 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & chilly with some afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Showers becoming heavy rain (1″). Low 48 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Sunday: Chilly with periods of rain (50″). High 55 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some rain (.25″). Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry this week with the feel of Autumn! This weekend looking wet & chilly.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts