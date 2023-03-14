Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, some lingering flurries, high of 39 + snow totals!

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Today some clouds and sun with a few flurries as the nor’easter slowly pulls away. Gusty northerly winds continue with gusts of 35-40 mph making the 39 feel like 29.

SNOW TOTALS

Snowfall reports at 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Henniker 30″

Dublin 30″

Temple 27″

Francestown 24″

Weare 23.5″

Bedford 15.5″

Keene 12″

Durham 12″

Hampstead 12″

Derry 12″

Manchester 12″

Hooksett 9″

Nashua 9″

Rochester 7.5″

Concord 7″

5-Day Outlook, March 15-19 Today: Windy with some sun & clouds with a few flurries. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 20-30+ mph Tonight: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 30 (feel like 18) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: W 5-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High 44 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday night: Cloudy with a shower late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Morning shower with afternoon sun. High 49 Winds: W 5-15 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Low 25 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday: Some sun, windy, and cold. High 35 (feel like 24) Winds: W 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 25 Winds: W 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Saint Patrick’s Day will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers with a high of 44.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 19. North winds 40 to 50 mph… except north 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Summits obscured. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.