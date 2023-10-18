Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 63

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today some sunshine & clouds with temperatures getting back to normal in the lower 60s. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.
Weather Alerts
Storm develops over the mid-Atlantic states Friday and strengthens as it moves into New England Saturday, bringing widespread rain. Showers may linger into part of Sunday depending on how quickly the system exits, along with gusty winds.
5-Day Outlook, Oct. 18–Oct. 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
FOLIAGE TRACKER
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.