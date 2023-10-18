Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 63

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today some sunshine & clouds with temperatures getting back to normal in the lower 60s. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Weather Alerts

Storm develops over the mid-Atlantic states Friday and strengthens as it moves into New England Saturday, bringing widespread rain. Showers may linger into part of Sunday depending on how quickly the system exits, along with gusty winds.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 18–Oct. 22

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Lots of sun & nice. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & not as chilly. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. High 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers early followed by periods of rain (.30″). Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly rain (.75″). High 59 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early rain (.20″) with showers & drizzle late. Low 50 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & windy with some showers (.20″). High 60 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air so far this fall moves in with lows next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the 30s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

