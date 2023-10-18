Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 63

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

